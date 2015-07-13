Wildcat Echo

Postfilm Line Art Monogram Brand Design

Wildcat Echo
Wildcat Echo
  • Save
Postfilm Line Art Monogram Brand Design identity design badge line art monogram brand
Download color palette

Working on an ocean brand focused on raising their status in their community upwards. Trying to make the waves a little less obvious and straight forward, so experimenting as we go.

Postfilm team effort!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2015
Wildcat Echo
Wildcat Echo

More by Wildcat Echo

View profile
    • Like