GRC | Joni Wiman joni wiman red bull illustration ford rallycross racing car
Number 3 of 8 in my illustration series of my favorite Red Bull Global Rally Cross racers. This is the 2015 GRC Ford Fiesta of Joni Wiman.

Posted on Jul 13, 2015
Product Designer, illustrator, musician. 🌈✊🏿🌱

