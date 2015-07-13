Vadim Mikhnov

Responsive, eh?

So, eh, I'm like fixing bugs and adding last minute features like lazyload now. And thinking which framework to use (yeah, I'm still just figuring out CSS, Safari is weird).

Posted on Jul 13, 2015
