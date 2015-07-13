Bethany Baker

Merry Make Do

Bethany Baker
Bethany Baker
  • Save
Merry Make Do lbloggers dbloggers design theme blog
Download color palette

This is my Design/Lifestyle blog, started in January 2013 to show my creativity, passion for design, inspiration and to capture the memorable events that happen in my life.

I designed the layout for this and had it coded by Aaron Hatton.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2015
Bethany Baker
Bethany Baker

More by Bethany Baker

View profile
    • Like