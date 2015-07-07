Sprocket Android 1.3.1 Bicycle Feedback

I wanted to build a robust feedback system to empower bicycle mechanics using the app to help catch errors without distracting the team from more important things. I coded a client-only feedback activity with a choose-your-own-adventure/client system and made it accessible not only throughout the app but on every bike page. It has a generic title when accessed from the app bar but will have bike-specific information in the title when generated from a bicycle.

Check out the Android app here!

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en