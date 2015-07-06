Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
7
Retrographic

Sprocket Android 1.3 Bicycle Page

7
Retrographic
7 for Retrographic
  • Save
Sprocket Android 1.3 Bicycle Page frameset drivetrain information image header cards trek content material android bicycle sprocket
Download color palette

The first content page in Sprocket 1.3

Ended up removing part dividers in the cards because people kept trying to tap parts and see their details even though those pages do not exist yet

Future versions will have images in the green zone (eventually)

Check out the Android app here!
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.retrographic.sprocket&hl=en

Retrographic
Retrographic
We make a bicycle marketplace

More by Retrographic

View profile
    • Like