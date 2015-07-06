Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
7
Gold Apple Rating - A Bit of Geek Blog

vector illustrator video blog geek ratings rating gold golden apples apple
Designed these golden apples in Illustrator for blog videos as a rating at the end.

Posted on Jul 6, 2015
