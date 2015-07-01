Icons for Buissness school strategy simulator

Trending designs to inspire you
These are some icons for the simulation model we developed in 6vStudio for a Business School Strategy workshop.
The icons correspond to the areas were the player had to make decisions in order to improve a fictional Hotel status.
More:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/16218553/Strategic-Positioning-and-Sustainability-Simulator