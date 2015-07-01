Valeria Ruiz-Schulze

Icons for Buissness school strategy simulator

Icons for Buissness school strategy simulator
These are some icons for the simulation model we developed in 6vStudio for a Business School Strategy workshop. The icons correspond to the areas were the player had to make decisions in order to improve a fictional Hotel status.

More: https://www.behance.net/gallery/16218553/Strategic-Positioning-and-Sustainability-Simulator

Posted on Jul 1, 2015
