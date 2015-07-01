Aditium app

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Access control app for the startup Aditium ( http://aditium.com/ ).
This app was running during last edition of Mobile World Congress ( http://www.mobileworldcongress.com/ ) and Four Years From Now ( http://www.4yfn.com/ ).
Check the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CB4C6mRx-NQ
Thanks for watching!
Likes and Follows are welcome :)
See you on Twitter ( http://www.twitter.com/ismaelbarros ) and Behance ( http://www.behance.net/ismaelbarros ).