Aditium app

Aditium app experience interface freelance startups mobile app design branding
Access control app for the startup Aditium ( http://aditium.com/ ).

This app was running during last edition of Mobile World Congress ( http://www.mobileworldcongress.com/ ) and Four Years From Now ( http://www.4yfn.com/ ).

Check the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CB4C6mRx-NQ
Posted on Jul 1, 2015
