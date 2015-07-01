REN.

Color Palette of Yama

Color Palette of Yama brand palette color
The 3 major colours of YAMA.

Please check the full set of branding stuff here https://www.behance.net/gallery/26777209/YAMA-Lab

And also our website is live here: http://yamadesignlab.com/

https://instagram.com/rambleren/

https://twitter.com/Rambleren

Yama Website
Posted on Jul 1, 2015
