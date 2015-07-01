Magda Azab

Innovation in cultural heritage

Innovation in cultural heritage colosseo rome italy cultural vector infographic graphic innovation editorial illustration
One of the illustrations I did last months for Meet The Media Guru , the theme was innovation in cultural heritage.

