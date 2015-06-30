This is a 2012 Ansari X3-45 VIP (Prevost) from season 4 episode 4 of the web series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" hosted by Jerry Seinfeld.

I will be uploading a car from the show every week to dribble

Please let me know if there is any car you want to see!

you can see bigger versions of the cars and other work by me on my site.