Kitty Kats
The final embroidery for my sister's birthday of her two cats, Battlecat and Dr. Francis Victory Meriwether Hammertooth, with a Phd in Treats. Yes, I embroidered their names around them (just out of frame) and yes, those are their real names.

Posted on Jun 30, 2015
