Damir Peric

Leonardo website experiment

Damir Peric
Damir Peric
Hire Me
  • Save
Leonardo website experiment white black ui ux web color style photo elegant hairstyle fashion
Download color palette

Hi!
Design experiment with some portfolio website for my hairstylist friend Leo.

Let me know what do you think! :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2015
Damir Peric
Damir Peric
Here to design.
Hire Me

More by Damir Peric

View profile
    • Like