Billy Tamplin

Downtime Insurance Seal

Billy Tamplin
Billy Tamplin
  • Save
Downtime Insurance Seal vector icon achievement stars check shine gold coin seal insurance
Download color palette

Here is a feature image I designed for PagerDuty’s Downtime Insurance.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2015
Billy Tamplin
Billy Tamplin

More by Billy Tamplin

View profile
    • Like