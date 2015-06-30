Justin Kohout

Justin Time - a self portrait

Justin Time - a self portrait illustration cuckoo watch giraffe alarm sundial hourglass clock vector self portrait time justin
My name is Justin. When someone says "just in time" or "just in case" there's usually a moment when I think they are talking to me, even if they're not. For some friends it's already a nickname. Well, now it's a self-portrait.

