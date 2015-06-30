Good for Sale
Ronald Hagenstein

CTRL Eyewear website

Ronald Hagenstein
Ronald Hagenstein
Hire Me
  • Save
CTRL Eyewear website element homepage design indiegogo technology lcd sunglasses one ctrl

CTRL Eyewear

Price
$125
Buy now
Available on igg.me
Good for sale
CTRL Eyewear
Download color palette

CTRL Eyewear

Price
$125
Buy now
Available on igg.me
Good for sale
CTRL Eyewear

Part of the website for CTRL Eyewear, check out the full page including the promo video with Tour the France Winner Andy Schleck.

www.ctrl-eyewear.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2015
Ronald Hagenstein
Ronald Hagenstein
A sustainable entrepreneur with a passion for design.
Hire Me

More by Ronald Hagenstein

View profile
    • Like