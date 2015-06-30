Laura Vanderwel

Glory In the Highest

Playing around, endlessly inspired by the great outdoors and this glorious summer! I'm not happy with that Y but other than that, I'm pretty pleased with the way its all integrated. Any feedback? This is a totally new direction for me.

Posted on Jun 30, 2015
