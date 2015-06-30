Gideon Caspi

Begging Dachshund

Begging Dachshund illustration tablet sketch dachshund
Fresh off listening to this great talk from Aaron Draplin, point no. 13 really stuck out as I share his belief in the "long dog"...

And I wanted to play around with the Bamboo tablet that's been gathering dust for a while.

Highly recommend listening to Aaron's talk in full, very entertaining.

Posted on Jun 30, 2015
