Tri Fold Brochure Vol 1

Tri Fold Brochure Vol 1 pdf file. minimalistic letter indesign green gray free fonts format elegant logo
Product Description

Details

Fully Editable Psd Files (fully layered files)
8,5×11 inches
300 dpi
CMYK
Bleed
Print ready
Fully Editable (logo,colors,text)
Free fonts SHRUTI ( Microsoft )
Photos

included links help.txt file
Files Includes

2 Photoshop Files (Back & Front) and Different Color Combinations .
Readme Files
Font Used link Included .zip File
Posted on Jun 30, 2015
