Dani Alves

Banking App Icon Set

Dani Alves
Dani Alves
  • Save
Banking App Icon Set ui wallet banking bank ios app payment mobile set icon
Download color palette

Some custom icons I've recently designed for a mobile banking app.

I've got a spare Dribbble Invite to give away. Send me your portfolios for a chance to get it - Follow & Tweet OR Email.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
Dani Alves
Dani Alves
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Dani Alves

View profile
    • Like