Promigo Logo

I work on my new personal project - real estate portal - and here is first draft of its logo. Nothing special, I rather focus on business model, good usability of UI or upcoming marketing things.

So I've tweaked free font Leckerli One, used default Adobe Illustrator gradient and make free photo from Pexels as a background. Portal will be for Spain, so colours and picture theme must fit with it :-)

Enjoy and don't hesitate to leave your feedback here!