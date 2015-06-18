Preston Zeller

My First Rodeo

My First Rodeo t-shirt humor typography hand lettering
Design we came up with and worked with Chris of HandLetteringCo to execute on.

Sold 29 of these in two weeks on Cotton Bureau.

Help us bring it back!

https://cottonbureau.com/products/my-first-rodeo

Posted on Jun 18, 2015
