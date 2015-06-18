Ash Schweitzer

Simple Splash Page

Ash Schweitzer
Ash Schweitzer
  • Save
Simple Splash Page simple photography web design website ui web
Download color palette

Finally launched a simple little splash page for The Simple Cup! Getting even more excited for the full site, and so very proud that my husband and I took on the roles of photographer.

Check out the live version.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
Ash Schweitzer
Ash Schweitzer

More by Ash Schweitzer

View profile
    • Like