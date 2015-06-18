Bratus ™

Bear - Brand Mark

Bratus ™
Bratus ™
  • Save
Bear - Brand Mark bratus agency negative space fun booking travel bear animal motion logo designer vietnam branding agency vietnam logo animation boki
Download color palette

Bear Logo - This concept is for sale
Branding Agency: Bratus
www.bratus.co

Boki bratus agency branding agency vietnam logo designer vietnam animation logo still
Rebound of
Bear - Brand Mark
By Bratus ™
Bratus ™
Bratus ™

More by Bratus ™

View profile
    • Like