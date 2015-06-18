Arne Westedt

Classic Icon Set

Arne Westedt
Arne Westedt
  • Save
Classic Icon Set game sketch flat icons game design
Download color palette

Its been a while, been busy hihi. I hope you enjoy !

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
Arne Westedt
Arne Westedt

More by Arne Westedt

View profile
    • Like