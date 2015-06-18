Coen van Hasselt

Article layout

Coen van Hasselt
Coen van Hasselt
  • Save
Article layout ux ui image orange article form mobile clean news typography share author
Download color palette

Been a while since I posted something, so here I go.

I have been busy playing around with different approaches of article layouts for mobile, and wanted to explore the combination of typography with imagery a bit more.

Both text and image have a parallax scrolling effect. The bottom bar is sticky, allowing user to always see the author and being able to share the article. Feedback is welcome as always.

Have a good day :-)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2015
Coen van Hasselt
Coen van Hasselt

More by Coen van Hasselt

View profile
    • Like