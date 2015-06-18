Article layout

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Been a while since I posted something, so here I go.
I have been busy playing around with different approaches of article layouts for mobile, and wanted to explore the combination of typography with imagery a bit more.
Both text and image have a parallax scrolling effect. The bottom bar is sticky, allowing user to always see the author and being able to share the article. Feedback is welcome as always.
Have a good day :-)