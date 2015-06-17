Jesse Hansonl

Brain Freeze!

This is a gift card I designed for Spokane’s Brain Freeze Creamery. Some of the best ice cream I've ever had. I was first introduced to the amazing flavors by Spokane’s Scoop ice cream shop by my apartment (at the time) on the south hill. Now they have branched out and have their own shop. If you live in, or visit Spokane, check them out!

Posted on Jun 17, 2015
