Nir Shindler

Tokyo Cat

Nir Shindler
Nir Shindler
  • Save
Tokyo Cat vector animal neon night city cute cat game design character iillustration
Download color palette

I was prototyping some game characters today, and this kitty came up pretty nice i think, so i took him for a midnight stroll through empty Tokyo streets :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2015
Nir Shindler
Nir Shindler

More by Nir Shindler

View profile
    • Like