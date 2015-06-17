Johnny Gwin

The FluxUs Project

The FluxUs Project not-for-profit nfp art show logo
The FluxUs Project is an art fundraiser that mixes a party with an exhibit. Mix up for mediums, styles, & artists. Logo was created to show the making of something with many different parts.

Posted on Jun 17, 2015
