David Somers

Bending Lines Over A Blue Sunset

David Somers
David Somers
  • Save
Bending Lines Over A Blue Sunset fontaid sketchapp glyphs partial circles abstract
Download color palette

So the deadline for FontAid VIII is soon approaching and I'm sketching out some ideas. A few concepts were drawn in Glyphs and one was brought into Sketch... in placed itself mainly outside the frame... so I decided to keep it there (yes, I'm a bit of tease).
Instead of a computer-generated background, or even plain white as a contrast to the black of the circles, I pulled in an acrylic on canvas image that I previously painted, which was then mercilessly post produced to reduce the saturation, move the hue towards steel-blue, and reduce the opacity.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2015
David Somers
David Somers

More by David Somers

View profile
    • Like