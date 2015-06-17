Bending Lines Over A Blue Sunset

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
So the deadline for FontAid VIII is soon approaching and I'm sketching out some ideas. A few concepts were drawn in Glyphs and one was brought into Sketch... in placed itself mainly outside the frame... so I decided to keep it there (yes, I'm a bit of tease).
Instead of a computer-generated background, or even plain white as a contrast to the black of the circles, I pulled in an acrylic on canvas image that I previously painted, which was then mercilessly post produced to reduce the saturation, move the hue towards steel-blue, and reduce the opacity.