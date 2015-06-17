devon adrian

wedding invitation

illustration typography invitation stationery surface design print and pattern
working on a new invitation design for my etsy shop. I love this typeface and how it has a bit of charm and pairs nicely with a simple sans serif. I also created a graphic pattern of illustrated leaves to compliment the simple, but charming style.

