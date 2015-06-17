Geoff Bloom

Jurassic Park Inspired Posters - Hold on to your Butts

Geoff Bloom
Geoff Bloom
  • Save
Jurassic Park Inspired Posters - Hold on to your Butts jeep raptor sunglasses shaving dinosaur jurassic jurassic world jurassic park scifi quote obscure movie
Download color palette

These prints are part of the Cinema Obscura Poster Series. A series of minimalistic prints dedicated to obscure movie references. This one references the original Jurassic Park Film. See more from this series at: http://gigawattgraphics.com/2015/cinema-obscura-poster-series

Geoff Bloom
Geoff Bloom

More by Geoff Bloom

View profile
    • Like