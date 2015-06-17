Eva Hoefer
KptnCook

KptnCook Recipe App Update

Eva Hoefer
KptnCook
Eva Hoefer for KptnCook
  • Save
KptnCook Recipe App Update mobiledesign photography mobile ui recipes food iphone6plus iphone ios app
Download color palette

Meet the new KptnCook! It’s been a busy fews weeks…actually months (!) and today we’re announcing our biggest update yet since we launched in January 2014. Here’s how KptnCook looks now.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 17, 2015
KptnCook
KptnCook

More by KptnCook

View profile
    • Like