Daniel E Graves

10 Best Selling Resume Mega Bundle

Daniel E Graves
Daniel E Graves
  • Save
10 Best Selling Resume Mega Bundle a4 resume cv resume template deal pack 2 pages cv 2 pages resume diy resume template pro resume elegent reference letter cover letter word resume microsoft resume design
Download color palette

The 10 massive BEST SELLERS Resume CV Mega Bundle. The first time in template history and the biggest discounted bundle ever here at creative market! In this pack you will get all the 10 BEST SELLING Resumes only at $19 the regular price was $123

DOWNLOAD NOW: http://crtv.mk/q08UB

Over 200 pages of resume collection with unlimited possibilities. So what are you waiting for?

The Massive Bundle Features. You MUST say WOW!

Single page resume
Two pages resume
Chronological Resume
Functional Resume
Modern Resume
Targeted Resume
Hipster Resume
Professional/Formal resume
Related cover letter
Related reference page
Portfolio page
Acknowledgement page
Each pack has Microsoft word files
Photoshop files + Bleed
InDesign Files + Bleed
US Letter size and A4 pages
Master pages
Relevant icons pack included
IDML Files for adobe CS 4+
300 DPI CMYK Color
Print ready
Very strong typography
Built-in Text and Paragraph Style
Detail text help and video files
Only FREE fonts used
Video help files included
Indesign CC ready
Microsoft word 2013 ready

Customization Steps

Download main file
Install fonts
Start editing
Save file as PDF
Print it at any printer

Minimum Software Requirements

Microsoft word 2007, 2008, 2010, 2013 or 2016 for Windows and Mac
InDesign CC, CS 4, CS 5, CS 5.5 or CS 6
Any version of Photoshop CC or CS

Daniel E Graves
Daniel E Graves

More by Daniel E Graves

View profile
    • Like