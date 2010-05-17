Adam Darowski

Favorite part of the footer

Adam Darowski
Adam Darowski
  • Save
Favorite part of the footer patientslikeme blog blue
Download color palette

My favorite part is the transparency of the footer when it meets the fixed-position "sidebar".

E5a8f46ed76310e347670cc40783011c
Rebound of
A peek at the footer
By Adam Darowski
View all tags
Posted on May 17, 2010
Adam Darowski
Adam Darowski
Head of User Experience at Sports Reference, LLC

More by Adam Darowski

View profile
    • Like