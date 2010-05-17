Rodrigo Franco

colorplan

colorplan personal status dashboard projects colorplan
In colorplan, projects 'ages' while waiting for your attention. Every project can have its own aging priority and will get older based on that. This 'age' is reflected on the interface as the projects' background color: A 'green' project has been worked on just a few minutes ago, while a 'red' project requires immediate attention.

Posted on May 17, 2010
