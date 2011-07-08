Shekar | Maskon Brands™

Davinci

Davinci davinci eye d colorful
The logo was done for a design studio that produces collateral using a very vivid color palette. The colored pixels from the left evolve into an eye with a finer detail, forming the brand initial ‘D’.

Posted on Jul 8, 2011
