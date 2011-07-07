Amy Potter

Have You Seen My Time?

Have You Seen My Time? student work time infographic poster
Final university project about the mapping and visualization of time. About the artsy D.O.F shot; unfortunately I was all about shooting work this way last year.

More info and (better) photos here: http://cargocollective.com/amypotter#746036/Have-You-Seen-My-Time

Posted on Jul 7, 2011
