QuickCal Desktop Icon

John Henry Müller
QuickCal Desktop Icon icon desktop calendar green paper
Oh hey, team! This is my first dribbble!

It is a desktop icon I am working on for our friends over at QuickCal. I already created the icon for their popular iPhone app, so it needs to fit in the family; but the desktop app icon needs a little more dimension. This version also allows us to use today's date. Neat!

Let me know what you think!

Posted on Jul 7, 2011
