Patrick Haney

Drinks and Sketches

Patrick Haney
Patrick Haney
Hire Me
  • Save
Drinks and Sketches whiskey sketch makers mark
Download color palette

A little something I'm working on, a side project I thought was going to be simple but then turned into more work than I expected. But then nothing good comes easy, right?

View all tags
Posted on May 14, 2010
Patrick Haney
Patrick Haney
Designer. Developer. Not a sausage.
Hire Me

More by Patrick Haney

View profile
    • Like