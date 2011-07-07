Victor Ingman

Socialis 2.1 - Icon pack with PSD

Socialis 2.1 - Icon pack with PSD social icon pack victor ingman facebook twitter forrst youtube tumblr skype picasa psd free social icons
So as this is my first shot on dribbble, I'm very pleased to show you this one! I'm very excited about dribbble as I only heard good things about it.
Anyhow, this pack is allowed for personal and commercial use with or without credits (even if I would prefer it). ;-)

Enjoy!
This icon package is outdated, the new one is exactly like this one, but with more icons. Check it out!

