Socialis 2.1 - Icon pack with PSD

So as this is my first shot on dribbble, I'm very pleased to show you this one! I'm very excited about dribbble as I only heard good things about it.

Anyhow, this pack is allowed for personal and commercial use with or without credits (even if I would prefer it). ;-)

Enjoy!

X

This icon package is outdated, the new one is exactly like this one, but with more icons. Check it out!