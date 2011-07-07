Jen Mussari

Friends With Benefits: Piles

A two color design for Friends With Benefits' first print run! Erin Wallace has set up an awesome collective that will create letterpress designs which she will then print in Baltimore. I'm more than excited to be a part of the first crop, and can't wait to see the final prints.
The first theme is "Piles" so I've create a delicious, sugary cake pile.

Posted on Jul 7, 2011
