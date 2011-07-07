Andrew Wendling

Present Tense Alt Logo present tense logo 3d typography cinema 4d
Alternate version of a logo for the film, "Present Tense."

View full project here:
http://cargocollective.com/andrewwendling#1566414/Sprint-Evo-3D

Posted on Jul 7, 2011
