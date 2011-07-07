Mike | Creative Mints

Mini market

Mini market shop market mini icon web button sketch pencil handmade paper
An addition to my illustration series, this time its a freehand sketch and the final version of the supermarket icon. 4 more to go, stay tuned!

P.S> Your comments and ideas are welcome as always.

Posted on Jul 7, 2011
