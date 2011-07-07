Muhammad Ali Effendy

David Corbera Photography

Muhammad Ali Effendy
Muhammad Ali Effendy
Hire Me
  • Save
David Corbera Photography photography ali effendy logo logos monogram mark ambigram dc d c david corbera david corbera royal purple film strip reel
Download color palette

Identity/ambigram for a Taunton,MA based photographer. Letterpress business cards is underway. Special thanks to Alen "Type08" Pavlovic who had a big part in inspiring the ambigram concept to me.

Muhammad Ali Effendy
Muhammad Ali Effendy
Award-Winning Designer
Hire Me

More by Muhammad Ali Effendy

View profile
    • Like