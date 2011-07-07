Kate Anderson

Design Idea grey red social media icons icondock premium pixels design web web design
Raided some downloads I got from Premium Pixels and started to put together a mockup website design for a potential client.

Really unhappy with the social media text thingie, but I think it's going to get scrapped anyway. Just opening it up to discussion if anyone wants to :)

Posted on Jul 7, 2011
