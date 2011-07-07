Mark Lee

8-String Guitar Vector Illustration

8-String Guitar Vector Illustration vector illustration music wip dark guitar
Fully vector illustration of Schecter Damien Elite-8 electric guitar. Original file size is 2300x4470px.

Posted on Jul 7, 2011
