David Leggett

DC Linktank

David Leggett
David Leggett
Hire Me
  • Save
DC Linktank dc linktank prototype wireframes
Download color palette

Did wireframes, and an initial prototype for an local event website from DC. Currently, they offer a weekly newsletter, and they are planning to grow into a more complete application.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2011
David Leggett
David Leggett
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by David Leggett

View profile
    • Like