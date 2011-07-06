The Cops Concept // Fan page.

Facebook, it's 620 million users in the world. And I think that people pass more time on Facebook than on television.

The concept is simple, it would be possible for the authorities, with to geolocalization, could send one message to a well defined shelf. In this message the Facebook users could find quite the necessary information, as well as a possibility of contacting express with the authorities.

Facebook & You could to play only the major help in the investigations, cause missing person must quickly come back home.

The Cops Concept or when Facebook, #YOU could to be the best help for the life.